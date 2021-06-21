United States
AllModern
7 Drawer Dresser
$1299.00$749.99
At Wayfair
When it comes to your bedroom, it seems like storage space is always at a premium. Don’t worry, this dresser is here to help. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, this piece features seven drawers on metal ball-bearing glides, so it’s ideal for tucking away the rest of your displaced wardrobe. Perched atop slightly splayed legs for a mid-century modern touch, this piece sports beveled edges on its clean-lined design, working well in a variety of aesthetics.