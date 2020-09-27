The Original MakeUp Eraser

7-day Set

Erase ALL makeup with JUST water! Including waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, & more! The Original MakeUp Eraser is a premium, patented, polyester cloth, made up of millions of tiny fibers to work as a ''suction'' for all dirt, makeup and oil in your pores. Double-sided to erase makeup (short fibers) and exfoliate the skin (long fibers). Antibacterial, machine washable, and reusable 3 to 5 years. Ultra-soft, dermatologist approved and great for sensitive skin. 'Falling for You' 7-Day set includes 7 mini MakeUp Erasers. Each mini measures approximately 4 in x 3 in Minis can be used to erase makeup, apply toner, or remove face masks.