Pure Love

7″ Classic Vibrator

POWERBULLET VIBRATIONS - The Pure Love Classic vibe delivers incredible vibrations straight to your pleasure points, thanks to its superior PowerBullet motor that reaches new levels of strength and intensity. EASY-TO-USE - A single button controls all the power from your fingertips allowing you to increase the level of intensity with the press of a button! BATTERY OPERATED – Two batteries conveniently brings this toy to life, freeing you from cords and waiting for charge time (batteries not included). BODY-SAFE MATERIAL – This vibe is made of a body-safe ABS material with a soft coat finish that is tested and 100% safe to use on all your delicate areas. BODY MASSAGER – Fantastic for relieving sore muscles all over the body, this product will be your best friend after gym workouts or when you just need a good massage. The 7 inch classic vibe from Pure Love packs a serious punch and will blow you away with the amazing power found inside a classic shape. One button controls all the vibrations, so achieving pleasure couldn’t be easier. The exceptional PowerBullet motor will shock you as you choose between 3 speeds and 7 diverse functions of toe-curling stimulation. Completely body-safe to use on all your delicate areas, enjoy the smooth soft coat finish against your skin while its slim shape makes for the perfect body massager. One of our best valued products, you’re only a few presses away from pure satisfaction.