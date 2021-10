Alo Yoga

7/8 High-waist Airlift Legging

$118.00 $94.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alo Yoga

Prepare to breeze through hot yoga in the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, an update to the popular full-length version. Made from our micro-performance double-knit Airlift fabric, it has a second-skin fit and feel that sculpts and smooths like no other. Hits at the ankle on petites and pairs perfectly with your fave pair of sneakers or slides.