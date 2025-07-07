CosRx

6x Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum

$25.00 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

Quintana is the queen of any party. The sequin striped midi has sweet ruffle sleeves and tiers throughout the skirt. You'll twirl the night away in this statement piece. Pair with strappy heels and add your favorite handbag, the last accessory you'll need is a cocktail in hand. • Multi Stripe Sequin • Self: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex • Lining: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex • Fully lined • Zipper and baby hook & eye at side • Some stretch • Dry clean only • Imported, China • Model is 5'10" and wears a size small Size Chart