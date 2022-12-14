SheIn

6 Sheets Aurora Nail Art Decoration

$2.00

Customer Reviews ( 500+ ) Average Rating 4.87 All Reviews (500+) Image (100+) Rating All Sort by Recommend fast logistics (2) romantic (1) work outfits (1) elegant (1) summer outfits (1) good quality (26) gorgeous (1) christmas (1) so cool (10) non-stick (1) n***0 12 Nov,2021 Me encantaron 🥰❤️🥰❤️ Color: Multicolor Helpful (54) Points Program K***y 27 Jan,2022 These don’t bend very easily but you can def make it work by curing with another acrylic nail on top to keep in in place. I hope that helps!! Results look good - used for aurora nails. Color: Multicolor Helpful (43) Points Program A***a 19 Feb,2022 I bought this for mu friend who is a nail artist, they are cute Color: Multicolor Helpful (34) Points Program 12345678910