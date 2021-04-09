roomba®

677 Wi-fi Connected Robotic Vacuum (r677020)

$374.99 $249.99

The Roomba 600 series robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. It learns your cleaning habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules—taking on daily dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along edges. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or simply use the iRobot Home App. When your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season, the Roomba 600 series robot vacuum can even suggest extra cleanings —to help keep your floors clean every day of the year.