Vornado

660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan

$139.99 $99.99

The design forward style represents the next evolution of the Vornado circulator. Contrasting high gloss and textured finishes create a modern, yet understated look that fits a variety of décor. The chrome glide bar is not only chic, but also allows the user full control of the direction of airflow, effortlessly adjusting a full 90º. No more knobs - sleek, unobtrusive push button controls offer low, medium, high and turbo speed settings. The 660 is engineered to be simple to use and maintain. Speed control buttons are located within easy reach on top of the circulator. The high-gloss grill easily removes for cleaning.