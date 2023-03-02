TinyTimes

65”x22” Arched Full Length Mirror

$149.99

Buy Now Review It

Wood, Mdf, Glass ★【ARCHED DESIGN】Place an arched full length mirror on the house, like a door, to make the room of the house look more interesting. It is a good choice in the TinyTimes store. ★【EXCELLENT QUALITY】It use MDF frame, the glass thickness is 0.2"(5mm), HD reflection effect. The back is covered with an explosion-proof membrane so that it is prevented from splashing and hurting your body when it is broken by an external force. ★【SIMPLE INSTALLATION】 Freestanding /wall-mounted/Lean on the wall 3 ways. If you want to hang it on the wall, it's very simple, just remove the screws on the back and remove the H-bracket, using screws and drywall anchors. Or you can lean on the wall. ★【PERFECT FIT】: Whether it is natural light or human light, it can provide enough light to the room. 65" x 22" perfect full size to show your whole body. Expand the visual space of the room. ★【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】High quality and stylish full length mirrors are perfect for housewarming gifts, Christmas gifts or other holiday gifts. Shop with confidence in TinyTimes Store, if the mirrors is damaged when it arrives, Or you don't absolutely love our product, please contact us in time with Amazon Message and we will provide you with the best solution.