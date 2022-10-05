United States
Westinghouse
65″ 4k Ultra Hd Roku Smart Tv
$599.99$249.99
At Target
Westinghouse 65” 4K UHD Roku TV with HDR10 offers an unequaled entertainment experience that fits your lifestyle. Watch exactly what you want, how you want, when you want it. • 4K Ultra High Definition with HDR10 (4K UHD) - Image resolution with unparalleled quality and clarity. Double the image resolution of traditional HD televisions. • Stream Premium Channels - Get the latest channels with Westinghouse Roku TV. Paramount+, Discovery+, HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Apple TV +, Netflix, Hulu, Peloton, and more! • Content For A Global Audience - Westinghouse Roku TV offers you a variety of channels in various languages like Armenian, Chinese, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Russian, Spanish, and more! • All your entertainment in one place! - Simple set-up & interface allows you to stream your favorite show, connect your antenna, switch to your game console or discover new things to watch—all from the Roku home screen. • Smart Home Technology - Compatible with your Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant-enabled devices. • Voice Search & Control - Play your entertainment faster using the voice control and search feature on your free Roku Mobile App. • Cast Your Content and Entertainment - Share your videos, music, or photos from your device to your TV using your free Roku Mobile App or Apple AirPlay2. • Private Listening - Connect your headphones or earbuds to your free Roku Mobile App and listen as loud as you want without disturbing others! • Live TV Channel Guide – Connect an HD antenna to watch your local network channels and over 200+ live free streaming channels all in one place. Plus, you’ll see live premium shows and movies from HBO, SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Cinemax, and Epix when you add Premium Subscriptions from The Roku Channel. • Dolby Audio - Provides crystal-clear audio with improved dialogue and enhanced loudness for a fuller audio mix. • Connectivity - 4 HDMI (1 ARC), Composite Video connections, and Optical Digital out for connecting multi-channel audio to your AV system or soundbar. • Built-In Wi-Fi - Connect your Smart TV to the internet via built-in Wi-Fi.