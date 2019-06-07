Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Hydro Flask
64 Oz Double Wall Water Bottle
$59.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
With it's easy-access wide mouth, the sleek design holds the same volume of liquid as other leading water bottle brands. Also, safety is top-of-mind, as the bottles are made out of non-toxic BPA-free plastics & 18/8 food-grade stainless steel.
Featured in 1 story
The Next Amazon Product About To Go Viral Is...
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Room Essentials
Hamburger Jumbo Mug
$5.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Bliss Home & Design
Chalkboard Jar
$35.00
from
Bliss Home & Design
BUY
DETAILS
Jonathan Adler
Utopia Cat Mug
$32.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
samzawrites
First Coffee. Then, The Patriarchy Coffee Mug
$15.99
from
Society 6
BUY
More from Hydro Flask
DETAILS
Hydro Flask
Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Sports Water Bottle
$44.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Hydro Flask
32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle With Straw Lid
$44.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 40 Oz. Bottle
$29.97
from
Dick's Sporting Goods
BUY
DETAILS
Hydro Flask
21oz Standard Mouth Insulated Bottle
$32.95
from
Jet
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted