Don't let pesky bugs stop you from enjoying star-studded nights with the Citronella Outdoor Wood Candle from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. Poured in a wooden container with a wide rim and natural wood finish, this outdoor container candle features six wicks that produce a beautiful glow in your conversation space. Perfect for your patio accent table, deck or poolside, this scented container candle is infused with a citronella scent that keeps bugs away, while leaving behind a pleasing floral fragrance.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.