Go Pet Club

62-inch Cat Tree

$69.99 $66.34

Buy Now Review It

Beautiful and durable This cat tree is made from highly durable compressed wood, wrapped with high quality faux fur finish to keep your cats warmed and cozy. Multiple scratching posts are covered by natural sisal ropes which is perfect for your cats to scratch, climb, play and become active. Easy to assemble with included tools and instructions. Comfort and entertainment for your cat: your cat needs a space of their own to rest and play. They can take a Nap or play around as much as they want; this cat tree lets your cat be more active. The Go Pet Club cat tree is durable enough for endless amount of playtime for your cat. Fun playhouse: the quiet and roomy condo allows for your cat to nap without any disruptions; perches with raised edge allow more safety and support for your cat. Sisal- Posts: sisal-covered posts adds more fun for playtime. Reinforced posts wrapped with natural sisal rope keeps your cat from scratching your furniture and allows your cat to have a fun way to exercise. Dimensions: Overall size: 38""W x 27""l x 62""H * base Board Size: 26""w x 19""l * SIZE of Condo: 10. 5"" Dia x 12. 5""H * SIZE of top Perch: 13. 25""W x 13. 25""L x 2. 75""H" This attractive 62” cat tree can keep your feline friend busy. It is made from highly durable compressed wood, wrapped with high quality Faux Fur finish to keep your cats warmed and cozy. Unique features such as condo, ladder, hanging toys, tunnel, basket and top perch to keep your cat active and entertained. Multiple scratching posts are covered by natural sisal ropes which is perfect for your cats to scratch, climb, play and become active. Easy to assemble with included tools and instructions . Base dimensions features a width of 19 inches and a length of 26 inches and a condo dimensions with width of 12.5 inches and length of 10.5 inches also features perch dimensions of height of 2.75 inches , width of 13.25 inches , length of 13.25 inches