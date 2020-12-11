Kiyomi Sportswear

’60s Printed Two Piece

$289.99

Buy Now Review It

At Thrilling

Kiyomi of Hawaii a division of Iolani Sportswear Ltd. This is a must have, one-of-a kind show stopping tunic pant set that appears like new. It's vibrant Orange, greens are breathtaking in person. Stand out in the crowd in this gorgeous two piece . The Tunic can also make a great dress with leggings. A small nick on one ofthe pant legs. The pants are pull on and the elastic is weak and might need replacing. Tunic: 15 shoulders 36 armpit to armpit 31 waist up to 36hips Pants: 32 waist 38 hips 30 inseam 10 leg opening This item is sold from a vintage boutique in Dover, Deleware.