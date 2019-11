Baboon

60l Go Bag

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baboon

5+ day packing volume designed for week-long (or more) getaways OM Stardust Ballistic shell material secured with alpine grade universal double stitch construction Waterproof shell materials Lockable zipper head closure Detachable, adjustable, ergonomic fit shoulder straps 4 pockets (2 internal mesh, 1 internal organization, 1 external stow)