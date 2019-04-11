Rimmel

60 Seconds Super-shine Nail Polish In All Nails On Deck

£2.99

Rimmel brings the hottest summer colours to your digits with the 60 Seconds Super-Shine Nail Polish from the Summer Collection. Courtesy of 3-in-1 Colour Technology that combines a base coat, rich colour and glossy top coat in one stroke, the nail varnish paints your tips with flawless, long-lasting and quick-drying colour that resists chips and fading for up to 10 days. Expect a professional, salon-worthy mani and pedi in 60 seconds.