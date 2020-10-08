HOUSE DAY

60 Pack Velvet Hangers

$26.99 $19.19

【DURABLE CLOTHES HAGNER】-Made from improved premium quality grade ABS Plastic. Rest assure that it will steadily hold even the heavy coat or suit in your closet, can hold large capacity up to 11lbs.It is stronger as wooden suit hangers but it's more thin than wood hanger.【STANDARD HANGER】-With ideal dimensions each :17.7"Lx 9.4"W x 1/4" thickness.A 360 degree swivel galvanized metal hook meets your various needs of different hanging angles,good for easy sorting of clothes, a perfect combination 【ATTRACTIVE VELVET HANGER】-Soft and luxurious velvet flocked instead of stiff plastic or metal, which is friendly to your clothes and your hand.We used the finest velvet material around the hanger to avoide the fuzz shedding off and stain your clothes.Also prevents clothes from slipping off the flocked hangers. 【SPACE SAVING HANGERS】-The shoulder line on the gray velvet hangers is contoured to help preserve clothes shape.There are grooves on each shoulder be used to hang clothes with thin shoulder straps.It's great for your tank tops,dress,bars,ties,belts,nightgowns,shawls,skirts overalls tightly without slip.Sturdy hanging bar firm enough to hold your jeans and pants. 【ORGNIZE YOUR CLOSET】-Ultra thin design maximizes the storage space and fully utilizes your wardrobe and room making it clutter free .Increases closet space by as much as 50%. 【PROFESSIONAL BRAND】- HOUSE DAY is a brand specialized in most types of daily use hangers, selling to both individual and business in global markets. Its advanced technology makes it able to provide you premium product quality.