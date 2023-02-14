Uzystore

6-tier Corner Plant Stand Shelf

The installation is simple and sturdy, This flower display decor stand is simple but practical, helps you to beautifully display flowers, bring timeless style to your bathroom, porch, garden, 6 tiers, on which many things can be put, will help plants get more sunlight and grow better without shield each other. L*W*H 35*10*52inches. - Material: Natural Pine Wood - Color: Stained Medium Brown - Type: Plant Stand - Plant Stand Size: 90 x 25 x 131cm/ L*W*H 35*10*52inches - Weight Capacity: - The bottom shelf : 30kg(66lb)/per - Second to fifth shelf: 10kg(22lb)/per - Top Shelf: 5kg(11lb)/per - Package Size: 116*29*10cm/46. x 11 x 4in(L x W x H) - Weight: 4.18kg --------------------------------------------- Package Included: 1 x Wood Flower Display Stand 1 x Assembly Instruction 1 x Screws (set) 4 x Long lag spike 1 x Hex Wrench --------------------------------------------- Please Kindly Note: - Before storage, you need to dry it first so that it won’t rust. - Just be careful to make sure your parts are the right direction before screwing too tightly. - The flower stand parts will be sent by separate and without assembling - Please note that pots and plants, flowers are not included. - Please refer to the measurement. Tiny measuring error is allowable in normal range. - There might be a little color difference due to the monitor, camera or other factors, please refer to the physical item.