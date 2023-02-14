United States
Uzystore
6-tier Corner Plant Stand Shelf
$190.00$57.00
At Etsy
The installation is simple and sturdy, This flower display decor stand is simple but practical, helps you to beautifully display flowers, bring timeless style to your bathroom, porch, garden, 6 tiers, on which many things can be put, will help plants get more sunlight and grow better without shield each other. L*W*H 35*10*52inches. - Material: Natural Pine Wood - Color: Stained Medium Brown - Type: Plant Stand - Plant Stand Size: 90 x 25 x 131cm/ L*W*H 35*10*52inches - Weight Capacity: - The bottom shelf : 30kg(66lb)/per - Second to fifth shelf: 10kg(22lb)/per - Top Shelf: 5kg(11lb)/per - Package Size: 116*29*10cm/46. x 11 x 4in(L x W x H) - Weight: 4.18kg --------------------------------------------- Package Included: 1 x Wood Flower Display Stand 1 x Assembly Instruction 1 x Screws (set) 4 x Long lag spike 1 x Hex Wrench --------------------------------------------- Please Kindly Note: - Before storage, you need to dry it first so that it won’t rust. - Just be careful to make sure your parts are the right direction before screwing too tightly. - The flower stand parts will be sent by separate and without assembling - Please note that pots and plants, flowers are not included. - Please refer to the measurement. Tiny measuring error is allowable in normal range. - There might be a little color difference due to the monitor, camera or other factors, please refer to the physical item.