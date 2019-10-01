Instant Pot

6 Quart 6-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is a multi-functional stainless-steel cooker that can speed up your cooking, making it two to six times faster than standard cooking. No more rattles and hisses and no more adjusting the heat, Instant Pot Lux V3 does it all for you. Use the pot as a rice cooker, steamer, slow cooker, saute, warmer, pressure cooker, or use the newest features, the cake cooking and egg cooking function, by simply by adjusting the settings. The new design of the electric pressure cooker makes it more energy efficient than other cookers, using up to 70 percent less electricity each time it is plugged in. For a versatile tool that offers a variety of cooking options within one single container, be sure to pick up the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker.