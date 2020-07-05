Helistar

6 Pieces Silicone Ice Pop Molds Bpa Free

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

Our molds are made of premium food grade silicone, so you can rest assured that will be kept healthy and safe durable material will not crack or leak in the future, soft touch, no sharp edges, easy to hold, meaning less money spent buying replacements and many years of enjoying making different recipes and creations. Popsicle molds are made of soft food-grade silicone, it is easier for frozen pop to slide out of mold, just peeling them out gently with your hands, the flexible, non-stick silicone is easy to demold and clean, therefore, making it a fun summer activity and gift for your family. The retractable silicone funnel for filling the silicone popsicle holders, a special brush to clean the silicone popsicle molds by hand, so you can easy clean the silicone popsicle molds. you can make kid-friendly popsicle out of juices and other ingredients, such as purees, yogurt, gelatin, fruit, ice cream, pudding, jams, jellies and more you want to add to the ice molds to make ice-cream of different flavors, Come with 6 reusable sticks, each time you are able to make 6 3.3 OZ popsicles, could make 6 different tastes at one time. Our popsicle maker is designed for easy to use and clean, totally non-stick, silicone material make the popsicles easier to pull out than plastic or stainless steel, these popsicle molds are made of durable high quality silicone, can be used again and again in the freezer for years to come.