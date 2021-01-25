American Soft Linen

6-piece Turkish Premium & Luxury Towel Set

$72.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

This soft to the touch, 100% Genuine Cotton Turkish towels perfectly fulfills all your needs at one! Our 605-610 GSM Turkish Towels are made from natural materials and free from any harmful chemicals or synthetic materials which is safe for you and your family. And by using only 0 Turkish Towels and double-stitching all the hems of the durability is unequaled. Select your favorites out of 14 extraordinary & beautiful colors and make your bathroom look elegant as you expected. Machine washable and easy to use anytime, anywhere. These towels should last you many years!