Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Shun Premier
6-piece Slimline Block Set 2 Reviews| Sku
$745.00
$449.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Sur La Table
6-Piece Slimline Block Set 2 Reviews| SKU
Need a few alternatives?
Fredericks & Mae
Chopping Block
BUY
$100.00
Coming Soon
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Compact Stainless Steel Automatic Bread Maker
BUY
C$159.99
C$189.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Calphalon
Calphalon Premier Space Saving Hard Anodized Nonstick 1
BUY
C$699.99
C$1499.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Stainless Steel 11-piece Knife Block Set
BUY
C$119.99
C$149.99
Bath & Beyond
More from Kitchen
Fredericks & Mae
Chopping Block
BUY
$100.00
Coming Soon
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Compact Stainless Steel Automatic Bread Maker
BUY
C$159.99
C$189.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Calphalon
Calphalon Premier Space Saving Hard Anodized Nonstick 1
BUY
C$699.99
C$1499.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Stainless Steel 11-piece Knife Block Set
BUY
C$119.99
C$149.99
Bath & Beyond
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted