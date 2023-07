Sweejar

6-piece Espresso Spoons

$11.99 $7.99

18/8 Stainless steel, extremely durable. Ergonomic Design, easy to use. Frosted handle, mirror polishing head of spoons. Used for tea, coffee, cappuccino, espresso, dessert, appetizer, stir sugar or cream. Dish-washer is safe and easy to clean, good for home, restaurant, bistro and bar