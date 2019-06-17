Skip navigation!
Jewelry
Earrings
H&M x Love Stories
6 Pairs Earrings
£8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Metal hoop earrings in various sizes and designs. Diameter from 1.2 cm to approx. 3 cm.
Need a few alternatives?
Fossil
Glitz Dot Stud
$28.00
from
eBags
BUY
J.Crew X Alison Lou
Heart-shaped Earrings
$49.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Winden Jewelry
Hashtag Stud Earring
$66.00
from
Winden Jewelry
BUY
Alison Lou
Shell Stud
$165.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
More from H&M x Love Stories
H&M x Love Stories
14 Pairs Earrings
£8.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M x Love Stories
Tiered Beach Tunic
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M x Love Stories
Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M x Love Stories
3-pack Anklets
£5.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
