Fruit Of The Loom

6-pack Of Everlight Thong Panties

$14.99 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Fruit of the Loom’s new EverLight panties are so light, you’ll forget you’re wearing them! This ultra fine, micro-mesh fabric feels like air and leaves no panty lines so you’re confident wearing them under any type of clothing. Not only is EverLight fabric lightweight and comfortable, but it also provides a breathable 4-way stretch to provide the perfect fit. Comfort-covered leg bands provide extra softness, and as always, our panties are made with a 100% cotton liner for ultimate comfort. The thong silhouette offers a moderate rise and minimal seat coverage. A sheer, shimmer-striped illusion waistband offers a unique, elegant look. This perfect mix of comfort and fashion is sure to become an every day staple!