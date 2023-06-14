JtmyAota

6-pack Heart Shaped Decorative Wall Hooks

$9.98 $7.98

Buy Now Review It

♥ Package includes: 6 pieces, each individually packaged; single hook size 4x4 cm. ♥ High-quality stainless steel material, durable, super carrying capacity, healthy and safe. ♥ Delicate heart design, very suitable for room decoration, elegant and beautiful. ♥ Heart wall hooks, hole-free design, strong adhesive force, easy installation and disassembly, and bring convenience to your use to the greatest extent. ♥ Versatile hook, great for hanging lots of small items, helping you organize keychains, belts, towels, and more. Suitable for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, etc. Heart Shaped Decorative Wall Hooks