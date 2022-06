Happy Socks

6-pack David Bowie Socks

$96.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

You don't need a glam alter ego to freak out in a moonage daydream with this set of soft socks in patterns inspired Bowie's most iconic looks. Pack of six assorted socks Cotton/nylon/spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Made in Turkey Men's Clothing Item ships in a gift box Item #6786144