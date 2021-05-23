Spiceology

6 Pack Beer Rub Sampler

Each of these beer-infused rubs are expertly blended to work as an awesome rub on their own, and also to be blended with their respective beers to make a tenderizing, flavor-injecting marinade for meats. Each rub includes 8 oz of rub packaged in a beer can-style container. Cherry Chipotle Ale Rub: Sweet, smoky, and spicy all in one powerful blend Honey Mustard IPA Rub: Sweet honey and savory, rich dried mustard combined with all the bitter, floral, earthy, citrusy, piney, and fruity punch of a classic West Coast IPA Hickory Peach Porter Rub: Chocolate, caramel, and toffee notes are set against the sweetness of dried peaches and the smokey, meaty flavor of hickory wood Imperial Coffee Stout: Strong, dark, and creamy notes of a hoppy stout combined with spicy cinnamon and nutmeg and earthy cumin, finished with just a hint of smoky and spicy chiles jalapeño Lime Pilsner: Fruity, crisp, and slightly hoppy pilsner flavor combined with the fresh citrus flavors of limes and the bright heat of jalapeño Mesquite Peppercorn Lager Rub: Light, crisp flavors of lager beer combined with the spicy and fruity flavors of pink peppercorns and strong, earthy hints of mesquite