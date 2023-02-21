Zinus

6 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

$202.99

Green Tea-infused Memory Foam With a Soft, Poly Jacquard Cover General Note: Please allow 24 - 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding. THE RIGHT COMBINATION - Our special recipe for rejuvenating rest? Refreshing green tea and moisture-absorbing ActivCharcoal infused into pressure-relieving memory foam that cradles your shape so you awake free of aches and pains and fresh as a daisy.PRESSURE-RELIEVING FOAMS - 1 inches conforming memory foam and 5 total inches durable, high density base support foam; ideal for back sleepers and average-weight sleepers CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content EXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours Worry-free 10 year limited warranty included; twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs All sizes are subject to plus/- 0.5" The recipe for our #1 best selling mattress? Refreshing green tea, plush-as-a-cotton-ball memory foam and over a decade of experience perfecting mattresses that make sleep a little more wonderful. Our Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress begins with our proprietary green tea and charcoal infused memory foam, because we’re fanatics about finding the sleep-enhancing qualities of natural ingredients. And boy, do these ingredients work! Rich green tea helps keep your mattress fresh as a daisy, and ActivCharocal effectively blocks moisture that would otherwise lead to smelly smells. Precisely layered CertiPUR-US certified foams allow you to sink into this mattress just right, for a supportive feeling that cradles your achiest joints and aligns your spine. Open air pockets in the middle layer of comfort foam encourage airflow so you don’t overheat, and they also add extra comfort beneath areas that need it most, like the shoulders, hips and knees. A 10 year worry-free warranty is also included, so you can rest assured that we’ll take care of you should anything about it fall short of perfection. Simply put, this plush mattress is proof that sweet dreams really do come true.