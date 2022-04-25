LilyParadiseFlowers

6” Hanging Sedum Burrito Donkey Tail Rare Succulent Live Hanging Plant

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

6” Hanging Sedum Burrito Donkey Tail Rare Succulent Live Hanging Plant For more Updates follow me on instagram: @LilyParadiseFlowers This listing is for 1 (6”) Hanging Sedum Burrito Donkey Tail Rare Succulent Live Hanging Plant. You will receive a plant similar to the one pictured. The 6” pot/hanger and soil are included. Succulents are one of the most hardy plants in gardening. They are drought tolerant and are easy to reproduce. Make sure to provide a sunny environment so they will thrive. Also, make sure to plant them in draining soil. Succulents require little watering but do not let them sit in wet soil. To prevent this leave drought periods between waterings or simply touch the soil with your finger (if it feels dry add a little bit of water, if it feels wet do not add water until dry). *Weather* Please be mindful that succulents can freeze. If you live in an area below 50 degrees fahrenheit consider buying a 72 hour heat pack available at my shop. *Shipping* I only ship within the USA via USPS Priority Mail. If you have any questions or doubts do not hesitate to contact me. Thank you!