Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
aeydē
6 French New Wave Looks Inspired By Jean Seberg
£160.00
£80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Beau Leather Ballet Flats
Need a few alternatives?
aeydē
Beau Leather Ballet Flats
£160.00
£80.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballet Flat
$104.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nomadic State of Mind
Nomadic State Of Mind Sandals
£99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Velvet Pom Pom Indoor Slippers
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from aeydē
aeydē
Beau Leather Ballet Flats
£160.00
£80.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
aeydē
Harmony Earrings
£47.14
from
aeydē
BUY
aeydē
Ashley Earrings
£94.32
from
aeydē
BUY
aeydē
Linda Earrings
£107.18
from
aeydē
BUY
More from Flats
aeydē
Beau Leather Ballet Flats
£160.00
£80.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballet Flat
$104.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nomadic State of Mind
Nomadic State Of Mind Sandals
£99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Velvet Pom Pom Indoor Slippers
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted