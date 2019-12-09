MACTING

6-foot Pop Up Christmas Tinsel Tree

$47.99

Buy Now Review It

Tinsel Standing at 6ft high, silver shiny bling xmas tree ,an eye-catching addition to any room or a corner during the holidays The super sparkly tree is supported by a metal tube with a plastic tripod stand, stable and tough, won't fall down easily like others Easy to set up and store - Easy to assemble, no tools required, the best part is that after Xmas you can collapse the tree and store in a closet or under the bed, it requires almost NO storage space, or floor space Perfect for home or christmas party decoration, especially for a party at apartment or coastal christmas themed party, give a christmas spirit without sacrificing too much real estate It collapses down flat, pull-up, cutest and most practical tree ever, nice little corner tree - something to brighten up a corner