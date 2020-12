Sorbus

6 Foldable Storage Cube Basket Bins

$23.99

Buy Now Review It

FOLDABLE STORAGE CUBE (PINK, ORANGE, PURPLE) — Foldable basket set provides attractive, lightweight solutions to many storage needs while keeping household items tidy and organized STORE & ORGANIZE — Great for toys, books, games, art & craft supplies, linens, clothes, shoes, seasonal items, holiday ornaments, DVDs, memorabilia, and more in the home or office