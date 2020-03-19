TomboyX

Binary gender is a colonialist lie, don't be afraid to flaunt your differences. Our classic 6” Fly with a little something extra – these high quality boxer briefs come with a deep pocket to securely accommodate a soft FTM packer. Our packing underwear keeps your packer in place for all-day comfort. These mid-length boxer briefs fit you and who you are. A faux fly and decorative buttons compliment this classic profile. Our signature stay-put waistband pairs perfectly with mid-length coverage. While you can open the fly to access what you are packing, because the packer sits inside a pouch, STP use is not recommended. This is a great choice for folks who want some fabric between their skin and their packer. Includes a functional 3-button fly Fit-tested on all body types, sizes XS-4X Signature stay-put silky soft X= white waistband 95% OEKO-TEX Certified cotton, 5% spandex Smooth, durable flatlock seams won’t irritate or chafe Mid rise fit, 6" inseam Machine wash cold, tumble dry low