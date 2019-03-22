Opalhouse

6.5oz Printed Boxed Candle Wild Hibiscus Sangria

Give your home decor an instant update with this Wild Hibiscus Sangria Printed Boxed Candle from Opalhouse™. Encased in clear glass, this open-top single-wick candle comes with a neat gold-finish rim for chic appeal, while the jar construction keeps the melted wax contained within. With a burn time of 45 hours, this scented candle diffuses refreshing fruity and merlot scents all through your indoor space. Pretty up your dining table or console with this glass candle, or mix and match candles of varying sizes for unique flair. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you've been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.