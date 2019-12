Zales

6.0mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl And 1/20 Ct. T.w. Diamond Sunburst Frame Ring In 10k Gold

$349.00 $244.30

Buy Now Review It

At Zales

With sumptuous design, this exquisite pearl and diamond ring adds sophistication to any outfit. Crafted in warm 10K gold, this simply beautiful look features a luminous 6.0mm cultured freshwater pearl wrapped in a dainty sunburst frame of sparkling petite diamonds. Captivating with 1/20 ct. t.w. of diamonds and a brilliant buffed luster, this ring is always in style.