Made By Design

5pc Packing Cube Set – Made By Design™

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Make sure you have everything you need for your next trip when you plan ahead with the 5-Piece Packing Cube Set from Made By Design™. This handy set features five packing cubes in a variety of sizes so you can tailor its use to your specific needs, and the zipper closure means your items will stay in place while you travel. The cubes are ideally sized to fit checked luggage, and the set includes two large, one medium and two small bags.Everyday ingenuity that’s a joy to use.100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.