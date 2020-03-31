Esho

5d Diy Partial Diamond Covered Painting Home Decor Art Craft Paint By Number Kits

$18.13 $10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

1. Canvas Size: Approx.30 x 40 cm / 12 x 15.7 inches. 2. Perfect to decorate your living room or bedroom to match different decoration style. 3. The product not included the frame.Can be framed by glasses or wooden and hanging on the wall to add artistic atmosphere. 4. Help the aged recreational time. Send DIY diamond paintings to them and send them leisure time. 5. This diamond painting is a semi-finished product,and it is fully DIY craft.If it is your first time to do it,please be more patient.The picture is bling bling when you finish it. 6. Can fully show personal style. Suitable for interior decoration,meticulous workmanship, simple and generous. 7. You can gift your friend a finished product to express yourself,or you can give them a semi-finished product to let them experience the happiness process and accomplishment;Enjoy the process of this new style painting. 8. Partial diamond covered.