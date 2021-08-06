Pilot

5ct G2 Premium Retractable Gel Ink Pens Extra Fine Point 0.5mm

$6.79 $5.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Rubber Grip, Retractable Ink Color: Black Point size: Extra Fine, 0.5mm Package Quantity: 5 TCIN: 13317299 UPC: 072838311337 Item Number (DPCI): 081-02-1257 Origin: Imported Description If you're looking for a pack of reliable, clean pens, then grab a pack of Pilot Retractable Gel Pens with Rubber Grip. These no-smear gel pens apply ink cleanly and smoothly, and feature rubber grips for more comfortable writing. For those of us who write with pens regularly, these retractable gel pens are sure to be an instant favorite.