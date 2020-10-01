Catalina Lighting

58″ Floor Lamp

$99.99 $83.99

Illuminate your living room, family room and office with this traditionally styled etageres lamp. The metal etageres lamp features a two shelved body and distressed iron painted finish with a white linen shade. Bulb not included. The light source is soft, and the illumination provides ambient lighting. There is a 3-way rotary switch placed on the body of the socket offering three degrees of lighting from low, medium and high. This product is UL and ETL listed and approved. The Lamp is a perfect addition to your living room, family room, dining room, foyer, office and ideal next to a chair and table for reading, sewing, homework, and similar activities.