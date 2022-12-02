New Balance

I bought these for a summer vacation which required lots of walking. The color and shine of the material on the shoe is perfect for summer, and I have recieved several compliments on the look of the shoe. The fit was as expected given the other 574s I own, and the cusion is great for long days of walking. The only reason I gave the shoe is a four star review instead of five is due to the lead time I needed to break in the shoe. The material, while it looks amazing and holds up to wear, is more stiff initially than my other 574s and took about a week to break in. Otherwise, a great style and the comfort you expect from New Balance.