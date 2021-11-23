New Balance x Staud

574 Sneaker In Raincloud

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Staud

New Balance’s 574 is, unquestionably, an icon. Instantly recognizable and enduringly popular, the 574 has come a long way from its origins as a multi-functional blend of trail and road running design. As a marked departure from the narrow racing silhouettes of prior generations, the 574 offered reliable comfort and stylistic versatility, in an unassumingly simple package. The 574 has defied trends and other artificial distinctions to become a fixture in closets all over the world. DUE TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR OUR NEW BALANCE COLLABORATION, WE ARE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING A SLIGHT DELAY IN PROCESSING AND SHIPPING.