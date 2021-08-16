New Balance

574 Lace Up Cushioned Trainers In Cream

£79.99 £43.94

Womens New Balance 574 Classic Trainers in angora - faded mahogany. - Suede and Spinnex textile upper made with 64% post-consumer recycled polyester and 36% surplus textile waste. - Lace up fastening. - Padded collar and tongue. - Contrast heel patch. - Comfortable textile lining. - Removable cushioned sockliner. - EVA foam midsole for lightweight cushioning with ENCAP® technology for added support and durability. - Rubber outsole. - New Balance branding at tongue side and heel. - Suede and textile upper Textile lining Synthetic sole. - Ref: WL574BCV