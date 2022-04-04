New Balance

574 Core

$84.99

‘The most New Balance shoe ever’ says it all, right? No, actually. The 574 might be our unlikeliest icon. The 574 was built to be a reliable shoe that could do a lot of different things well rather than as a platform for revolutionary technology, or as a premium materials showcase. This unassuming, unpretentious versatility is exactly what launched the 574 into the ranks of all-time greats. As hybrid road/trail design built on a wider last than the previous generation’s narrow racing silhouettes, the 574 offered a uniquely versatile mix of new, different, uncomplicated, rugged, durable, and comfortable that was adopted as a closet staple across the globe. That’s why today, the 574 is synonymous with the boundary defying New Balance style, and worn by anyone.