AINN

56 Inch Convertible Mini Loveseat

$259.99

Buy Now Review It

【Sturdy & Comfortable】- This futon loveseat sofa couch contains a manufactured wood frame and solid wood and strong wood legs to ensure stability and sturdiness. The cushions of small sofas are filled with soft and high-density foam and polyester upholstery material to increase the level of comfort. 【Versatile】- This 2 person couch has wide seat that is enough to cross legs on it. The loveseat sleeper sofa bed has enough space for 2 people to sit on it. Adding more possibilities in any room and being versatile to the use. The back of the love seat for 2 person can be converted, and transform it into a sofa couch bed. 【Easy Assembly】- The sleeper sofa comes with clear instructions to guide you through the simple installation. All tools needed for assembling this sofa bed of loveseat furniture are included in the package as well, the installation process can be done with just one person in very short time. 【Unique Design】- The appearance of the loveseat sofa futon couch has simplicity and modern gorgeously combined. Sleek soft fabric and classic colors of the couches will be suitable for any interior design. And the sofa organziers in the side of this small loveseat are perfect for storaging some items. 【Dimension】- Overall assembled loveseat sofa dimension: 56.5” x 31.1” x 35”H, Sofa bed dimension:69.7” x 45.6” x 15.7”H, Weight capacity: 300lbs,Seat height:15.7”H, Arm height:24”H And two pillows are included.