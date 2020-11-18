Samsung

55-inch Class Qled Q80t Series Smart Tv

$1299.99 $1047.99

DIRECT FULL ARRAY 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE WITH ANTI-GLARE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit QUANTUM HDR 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K OBJECTIVE TRACKING SOUND: Two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action