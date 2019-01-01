Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesSunglasses & Eyewear
Marc Jacobs

54mm Shield Sunglasses

$140.00
At Nordstrom
Bold, angular frames lend retro-futuristic style to dramatic shield sunglasses crafted in lightweight Optyl plastic.
Featured in 1 story
15 Futuristic Sunglasses For That Sci-Fi Look
by Bianca Nieves