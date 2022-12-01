Jolyssii

54 Photo Cards: New Jeans “1st Ep New Jeans”

$31.70 $15.84

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Maybe the hottest 4th Gen Kpop Girl Group at the moment: The new NEWJEANS package is in store now! We are very happy we finally have the photocard set. HYBE's new girl group NewJeans is breaking record numbers with their unannounced debut song "Attention" as well as "HYPE BOY" which is why we are super proud to have they photocards in store now. <3 The package contains a stunning 54 cards <3 All Cards are super High Quality <3 All members are included <3 The ultimate NEWJEANS merch at the moment Super High demand due to limited availablity. 54 photo cards: NEWJEANS "1st Ep New Jeans" - New Jeans Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin Hyein kpop merch, hype boy kpop new jeans Album Remember to be as quick as you can since all NEWJEANS Merch, especially since they are much hyped right now.