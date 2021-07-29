Made

54 Celsius Tallow Single Wick Candle

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made

Waxing lyrical At first glance, Tallow looks like a regular candlestick in a base, but on closer inspection, you'll realise the holder is also made from wax. Genius? We agree. From 54 Celsius and designed by Ontwerpduo, it's handmade in the Netherlands. View all Home AccessoriesView the 54 Celsius collection Dimensions Height (cm) 24 Width (cm) 11 Depth (cm) 11 Details Material Soy wax Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth SKU MCCLEX010ORG-UK