Bialetti

5322 Moka Express Espresso Maker, 3-cup

$33.61 $31.55

The original moka coffee pot since 1933 The gentleman with the moustache gracing all Bialetti products represents Renato Bialetti, the son of the inventor of the Moka, Alfonso. It was designed in 1953 by the Italian artist Paul Campani. The Moka Express pot is Made in Italy and its quality is enhanced by the patented safety valve which makes it easy to clean and its ergonomic handle. Available in many sizes and suitable for gas, electric or propane cooktops. Induction tops can be used with the Bialetti induction adapter plate (sold separately). This item is avalaible in 6 cups size but this model is available also in 3 cups size, color silver Take your moka with you everywhere you go At home or outdoor, while camping or enjoying beach time, Moka Express is the ideal solution for those who love to bring the taste of home everywhere; Moka Express works with most portable stoves or cooktops. Having a moka hanging from the backpack it is the hallmark of the traveler who loves to start the day with a good coffee as witnessed by thousands of social-media shared images.